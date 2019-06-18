Israeli digital forensics firm Cellebrite gets US$110 million IGP investment

Israel's Cellebrite, whose software can unlock and extract data from mobile devices and is used by law enforcement and government agencies as well as businesses, said on Monday it had received a US$110 million investment from IGP Capital.

JERUSALEM: Israel's Cellebrite, whose software can unlock and extract data from mobile devices and is used by law enforcement and government agencies as well as businesses, said on Monday it had received a US$110 million investment from IGP Capital.

The company, which was acquired by Japan's Sun Corp in 2007, did not provide further financial details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israeli news website Calcalist said that after the deal, which values Cellebrite at US$440 million, investment fund Israel Growth Partners (IGP) will hold about a 25per cent stake in Cellebrite.

The investment will allow Cellebrite to accelerate growth "both organically and through acquisitions", Cellebrite Co-CEO Yossi Carmil said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alexander Smith)