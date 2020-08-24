Israeli shipper Zim exploring IPO on foreign exchange, Globes reports

Business

Israeli shipper Zim exploring IPO on foreign exchange, Globes reports

Israeli shipping company Zim is considering an initial public offering on a foreign exchange, Israeli news website Globes reported on Monday.

Zim containers are stacked just outside Israel&apos;s port of Ashdod
FILE PHOTO: Zim containers are stacked just outside Israel's port of Ashdod February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
(Updated: )

Bookmark

JERUSALEM: Israeli shipping company Zim is considering an initial public offering on a foreign exchange, Israeli news website Globes reported on Monday.

A Zim spokesman said the company was not commenting.

Two options being examined are to hold the offering in London or New York, according to Globes, a financial news website, which did not cite its sources.

Zim, with a workforce of about 4,200 and which had turnover in 2019 of US$3.3 billion, has hired three foreign banks to help with the IPO, which will value the shipping company at US$750 million, Globes said.

Zim's shareholders include Kenon Holdings Ltd , which owns 32per cent. A number of financial institutions and ship owners hold the remaining 68per cent.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark