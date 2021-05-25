Israeli video tech firm AnyClip raises US$47 million in private funds

JERUSALEM: Israeli video content start-up AnyClip said on Tuesday it raised US$47 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm JVP.

La Maison, Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot and internal investors also participated.

AnyClip said it plans to use the new investment to double its headcount from its current workforce of 120 employees across all offices to grow its video technology. It said 2020 revenue rose sharply.

