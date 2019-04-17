ISS urges Boeing to separate chairman and CEO roles

Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has urged Boeing Co to split the role of chairman and chief executive officer, currently held by Dennis Muilenburg.

FILE PHOTO: Dennis Muilenburg, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company, introdu
FILE PHOTO: Dennis Muilenburg, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company, introduces himself during a dinner with business leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

"Shareholders would benefit from the most robust form of independent oversight to ensure that the company's management is able to regain the confidence of regulators, customers and other key stakeholders," ISS said in a note.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

