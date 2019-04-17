ISS urges Boeing to separate chairman and CEO roles

Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has urged Boeing Co to split the role of chairman and chief executive officer, currently held by Dennis Muilenburg.

REUTERS: Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has urged Boeing Co to split the role of chairman and chief executive officer, currently held by Dennis Muilenburg.

"Shareholders would benefit from the most robust form of independent oversight to ensure that the company's management is able to regain the confidence of regulators, customers and other key stakeholders," ISS said in a note.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)