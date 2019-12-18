Isuzu to buy Volvo's UD Trucks in electric tech tie-up

Japan's Isuzu Motors will buy Volvo AB's UD Trucks business, which has an enterprise value of US$2.3 billion, and tie up with the Swedish firm to cut costs and develop electric and self-driving technologies.

The tie-up is expected to help Volvo better compete with Germany's Daimler, India's Tata Motors and China's Dongfeng Motor. For Isuzu, a maker of small and mid-sized diesel trucks, it would help achieve the goal of developing electric vehicles.

Sweden's Volvo, which has already begun marketing battery-electric trucks, said the transaction will add to its operating income by about SEK 2 billion (US$208 million) and increase its net cash by SEK 22 billion.

Volvo is the world's fifth-largest truckmaking group with brands including Volvo Trucks, Japan's UD Trucks, France's Renault Trucks and U.S.-based Mack Trucks.

"Isuzu Motors and the Volvo Group strongly believe in the business opportunities and synergy potential between the two groups," Isuzu President Masanori Katayama said in a statement.

Vehicle makers are seeing a major shift in the global auto industry, where the rise of electric vehicles, self-driving cars and on-demand services are forcing them to invest heavily in new technologies and also tap rivals for partnerships and mergers.

Isuzu shares rose 3per cent on news of the partnership, which was reported by Japanese newspaper Yomiuri before the companies announced it in a joint statement.

