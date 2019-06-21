It is up to Huawei to demonstrate they meet our security requirements, Germany's Altmaier says

Germany expects Huawei to demonstrate that it is able to meet its security requirements for participating in building up the country's 5G network, the German economy minister said after a meeting with Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei in Shanghai on Friday.

BERLIN: Germany expects Huawei to demonstrate that it is able to meet its security requirements for participating in building up the country's 5G network, the German economy minister said after a meeting with Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei in Shanghai on Friday.

"I made it very clear that telecommunication security is of high importance, that we expect all operators to fulfill our security requirements and that it is now Huawei's duty to show us that they are able to do so," Peter Altmaier said in recorded comments sent by his ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Tassilo Hummel)