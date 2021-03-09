It's official: Nasdaq in a correction, with 10per cent fall from Feb. record close

The Nasdaq's retreat from its all-time highs last month is now officially considered a correction in a bull market.

The tech-heavy index on Monday closed down 2.22per cent unofficially at 12,633.61, roughly 10.6per cent below the Feb. 12 record close at 14,095.47 and exceeding the 10per cent closing-basis threshold considered by market professionals as confirmation of a correction. The Nasdaq entered the latest bull market in September, rising more than 30per cent to its peak.

