It's official: Nasdaq in a correction, with 10per cent fall from Feb. record close

The Nasdaq's retreat from its all-time highs last month is now officially considered a correction in a bull market.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq's retreat from its all-time highs last month is now officially considered a correction in a bull market.

The tech-heavy index on Monday closed down 2.22per cent unofficially at 12,633.61, roughly 10.6per cent below the Feb. 12 record close at 14,095.47 and exceeding the 10per cent closing-basis threshold considered by market professionals as confirmation of a correction. The Nasdaq entered the latest bull market in September, rising more than 30per cent to its peak.

