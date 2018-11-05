Italian bank shares fall after stress-test results

Shares in Italian banks Banco BPM and Intesa Sanpaolo both fell around 1.5 percent in early trade on Monday after the results of last week's Europe-wide stress tests of the sector.

MILAN: Shares in Italian banks Banco BPM and Intesa Sanpaolo both fell around 1.5 percent in early trade on Monday after the results of last week's Europe-wide stress tests of the sector.

Banco BPM, Italy's third-largest bank, fared poorly in the health-check. Intesa performed strongly, and it was unclear why investors sold off the stock, which was ranked Italy's strongest bank under the stress test.

Advertisement

UniCredit , another good performer in the exercise, also saw its shares drop, down 0.8 percent. UBI Banca , the only other Italian bank stress-tested by the European Banking Authority, lost 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing Mark Bendeich)