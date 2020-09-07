Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had opened an inquiry into Google Inc , Apple Inc and Dropbox Inc over cloud computing services.

"The proceedings relate to alleged improper commercial practices and the possible inclusion of unfair clauses in contract conditions," the authority said in a statement.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)