Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing

Business

Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing

Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had opened an inquiry into Google Inc , Apple Inc and Dropbox Inc over cloud computing services.

The Apple logo is seen during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store
The Apple logo is seen during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Bookmark

MILAN: Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had opened an inquiry into Google Inc , Apple Inc and Dropbox Inc over cloud computing services.

"The proceedings relate to alleged improper commercial practices and the possible inclusion of unfair clauses in contract conditions," the authority said in a statement.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark