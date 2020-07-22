Italy opens antitrust probe into Amazon, Apple over sale of Beats headphones

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN: Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into whether Apple Inc and Amazon Inc had engaged in anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple products and Beats headphones.

It said the investigation was aimed at establishing whether Apple and Amazon had reached an anti-competitive agreement to prevent electronics reailers not included in Apple's official programme to sell the products.

It added that Antitrust officials searched Amazon and Apple offices in Italy on Wednesday.

