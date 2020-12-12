Italy prosecutors complete probe into Vivendi's Bollore, De Puyfontaine for market manipulation
Italian prosecutors have completed a probe into Vivendi's Vincent Bollore and Arnaud De Puyfontaine for alleged market manipulation and obtruction of regulators, the Italian tax police said in a statement.
MILAN: Italian prosecutors have completed a probe into Vivendi's Vincent Bollore and Arnaud De Puyfontaine for alleged market manipulation and obtruction of regulators, the Italian tax police said in a statement.
The prosecutors first launched the investigation in 2017 when Vivendi bought a stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)