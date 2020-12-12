Italy prosecutors complete probe into Vivendi's Bollore, De Puyfontaine for market manipulation

Italian prosecutors have completed a probe into Vivendi's Vincent Bollore and Arnaud De Puyfontaine for alleged market manipulation and obtruction of regulators, the Italian tax police said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Vincent Bollore, Chairman of media group Vivendi attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The prosecutors first launched the investigation in 2017 when Vivendi bought a stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Source: Reuters

