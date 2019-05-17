Italy's antitrust opens abuse of dominant position probe into Google

Italy's competition watchdog said on Friday it had opened an investigation into alleged abuse of a dominant market position by Google in the smart device sector.

Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture
Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

In a statement the antitrust said Google had allegedly refused to integrate the app "Enel X Recharge", developed by utility Enel, in its Android Auto app.

Through its Android operating system, Google has a dominant position in the smart device operating system market, the regulator said.

The probe will be wrapped up by May 30 next year.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Source: Reuters

