Italy's Brembo to open high tech lab in US Silicon Valley

MILAN: Italy's Brembo said on Monday it would open its first high technology lab in California's Silicon Valley to accelerate the company's digitisation, one of the key objectives of a plan announced in September.

Brembo's 'Inspiration Lab' will focus on strengthening the company's expertise in software development, data science and artificial intelligence, the premium brake maker said in a statement.

The centre is expected to open in the last quarter of the year and aims to attract talents from different industries, "favouring the virtuous mix of several competences to benefit the development of Brembo's new braking solutions", it added.

"We are entering and investing in this world-renowned location for high technology and innovation with the clear and ambitious goal of addressing the unprecedented challenges

impacting the automotive sector" CEO Daniele Schillaci said.

