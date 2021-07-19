Italy's Brembo to open high tech lab in US Silicon Valley

Italy's Brembo said on Monday it would open its first high technology lab in California's Silicon Valley to accelerate the company's digitisation, one of the key objectives of a plan announced in September.

Interview with Brembo Executive Vice-Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi at Brembo headquarters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brembo is seen at its headquarters in Bergamo, Italy October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Brembo's 'Inspiration Lab' will focus on strengthening the company's expertise in software development, data science and artificial intelligence, the premium brake maker said in a statement.

The centre is expected to open in the last quarter of the year and aims to attract talents from different industries, "favouring the virtuous mix of several competences to benefit the development of Brembo's new braking solutions", it added.

"We are entering and investing in this world-renowned location for high technology and innovation with the clear and ambitious goal of addressing the unprecedented challenges

impacting the automotive sector" CEO Daniele Schillaci said.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jason Neely)

