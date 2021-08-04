Italy's ERG says only minor disruption from cyber breach

MILAN: Italian renewable energy group ERG said on Wednesday a cybersecurity breach had caused only minor disruption to its information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, adding all its plants were working properly.

Earlier on Wednesday Italian newspaper La Repubblica said ERG had been targeted by a ransomware attack on Friday, citing hackers claiming responsibility for the action.

In a statement replying to the report, ERG said it was addressing incidents affecting ICT systems and had immediately activated its cybersecurity procedures.

"The company confirms all its plants are working properly and have suffered no interruption," it said.

Italy's biggest wind operator has almost 3.2 gigawatts of installed capacity.

Energy companies around the world have warned cyberattacks are becoming more frequent as their networks and systems become increasingly digital.

On Sunday, the Italian region of Lazio said the IT systems of the company managing COVID-19 vaccinations had been attacked by hackers, forcing a shut down of the booking system.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Stephen Jewkes and Jason Neely)