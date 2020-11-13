Italy's Fincantieri, Austostrade sign deal to monitor highways with AI and drones

MILAN: Italy's shipbuilding group Fincantieri said on Thursday its unit NexTech signed an agreement with IBM and a unit of Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia to jointly implement a monitoring system for highway bridges, overpasses and tunnels.

The new platform will use drones, artificial intelligence, 'Internet of Things' technology and 3D digital modelling and will monitor over 4,500 structures on the Autostrade network, starting from end-November.

Fincantieri said the system will also be available to other European and international highway operators. Further details of the project will be disclosed on Nov. 24.

