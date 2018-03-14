Italy's Leonardo prime contractor in 3 billion euro Qatari helicopter deal ‍​

Italy's defence group Leonardo said on Wednesday it would act as prime contractor in a 3 billion euro (US$3.71 billion) helicopter deal Qatar's Ministry of Defence signed with the NHI Consortium.

The accord is to supply 28 twin-engine military helicopters, to be used in both land and naval missions, and for support, maintenance and training services, a statement said.

It added that a further 12 units could be added to the deal and that the first deliveries would be before June 2022.

(US$1 = 0.8077 euros)

