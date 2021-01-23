Italy's Mediaset appeals verdict that freed up Vivendi's stake: sources

Business

Italy's Mediaset appeals verdict that freed up Vivendi's stake: sources

Italian broadcaster Mediaset has lodged an appeal against a court ruling that lifted restrictions placed on the stake held by French media giant Vivendi, two legal sources said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Viv
FILE PHOTO: A Vivendi logo is seen in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Bookmark

MILAN: Italian broadcaster Mediaset has lodged an appeal against a court ruling that lifted restrictions placed on the stake held by French media giant Vivendi, two legal sources said on Friday.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark