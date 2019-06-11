Italy to scrap incentives for Whirlpool plant in Naples

The Italian government will scrap incentives for U.S.-listed appliance maker Whirlpool Corp on Tuesday because of the company's decision to close its factory in Naples, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said in a radio interview.

"Whirlpool has not been faithful to the agreements ... and says it wants to close the Naples plant so today I will sign a ministerial directive that revokes all the incentives, which are about 15 million euros. They have had 50 million euros from 2014 to today," he told radio station RTL.

Whirlpool said at the end of last month that it would "reconvert" its Naples plant and potentially sell it with the loss of about 450 jobs.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Bendeich)