Italy watchdog says TikTok to check birth details of users, remove all under-13 accounts

The Italian data protection regulator said on Wednesday video app TikTok will block all Italian users' accounts from Feb. 9 and check their birth details before allowing them back to the service.

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo

The watchdog added all accounts of users below the age of 13 will be removed.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaflia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

