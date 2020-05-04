J. Crew files for bankruptcy protection

J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, adding to an array of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to the brink by widespread store closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS: J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, adding to an array of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to the brink by widespread store closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York-based chain, known for preppy apparel at times worn by former first lady Michelle Obama, filed for bankruptcy in a Virginia federal court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)