J.C. Penney CFO Jeffrey Davis to step down

Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis plans to step down effective Oct. 1.

Senior Vice President of Finance Jerry Murray was named as interim chief financial officer, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)