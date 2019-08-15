J.C. Penney quarterly same-store sales fall short of expectations

J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable-store sales on Thursday, as the struggling department store operator stopped selling appliances and furniture in its stores.

The Plano, Texas-based company said sales at stores open for at least 12 months fell 9per cent in the second quarter ended Aug 3. Excluding the impact of the businesses it exited, comparable sales decreased 6per cent.

Analysts on average were estimating a drop of 5.15per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We still have work to do on our topline," Chief executive Officer Jill Soltau said.

However, the company's net loss narrowed to US$48 million, or 15 cents per share, from US$101 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

