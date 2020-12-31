J.C. Penney starts search for new CEO as Soltau to exit

Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday its new owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc have begun a search for a new chief executive officer to replace Jill Soltau.

A JC Penney store is shown in Oceanside
FILE PHOTO: A JC Penney store is shown in Oceanside, California, U.S., July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Soltau, who joined the struggling retailer about two years ago, will leave the company on Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

