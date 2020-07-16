J.C. Penney to cut 1,000 jobs, close 152 stores

J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 jobs and shutter 152 stores as the U.S. department store chain looks to focus on profitability.

The company said the organizational restructuring would help it emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 crisis stronger.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)