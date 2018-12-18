J&J announces US$5 billion share repurchase plan

Johnson & Johnson on Monday announced a share repurchase of up to US$5 billion of its common stock. The repurchase plan has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time, the company said in a statement.

