J&J announces US$5 billion share repurchase plan

Johnson & Johnson on Monday announced a share repurchase of up to US$5 billion of its common stock. The repurchase plan has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time, the company said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson &amp; Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Source: Reuters

