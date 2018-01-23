J&J reports quarterly loss on US$13.6 billion tax charge

Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted quarterly profit and revenue slightly above analysts' expectations on Tuesday, as the healthcare company gained from strong demand for new drugs including cancer and psoriasis treatments.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson reported a quarterly loss due to a US$13.6 billion charge related to the new U.S. tax law, but beat adjusted quarterly profit estimate on strong demand for new cancer drugs and gains from its Actelion acquisition.

A number of U.S. companies with sizable international operations are booking huge charges related to the new tax law, which encourages companies to repatriate their offshore earnings.

International operations accounted for nearly a half of J&J's total fourth-quarter sales of US$20.20 billion, which was up 11.5 percent from a year earlier.

Higher sales of cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica, and psoriasis drug Tremfya helped drive a 17.6 percent rise in pharmaceuticals sales to US$9.68 billion, the company said.

High-margin treatments from Actelion, which was acquired by J&J for US$30 billion in 2016, accounted for about a quarter of the pharmaceutical unit's sales growth.

Sales at J&J's consumer products unit, which makes Band-Aids, Neutrogena beauty products and Tylenol, rose 3.1 percent to US$3.5 billion.

The net loss was US$10.71 billion, or US$3.99 per share, for the latest quarter, compared with a profit of US$3.81 billion, or US$1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, J&J earned US$1.74 per share, slightly above the analysts' average estimate of US$1.72 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

J&J forecast an adjusted profit of US$8 to US$8.20 per share on revenue of US$80.6 billion to US$81.4 billion for 2018.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of US$7.87 per share and revenue of US$80.7 billion.

Shares of the company were up marginally in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)