J&J to buy remaining stake in Verb Surgical to strengthen digital surgery portfolio

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey: Johnson & Johnson said on Friday (Dec 20) it would acquire the remaining stake in Verb Surgical Inc, from Verily, Alphabet Inc's life sciences division.

Bolstering its Ethicon unit, which makes surgical equipment, J&J in 2015 formed an independent company called Verb Surgical with Verily to create smaller, smarter and less costly robotic-assisted systems for surgery.

The deal for Verb Surgical is expected to close in the first half of 2020, J&J said without disclosing deal terms.

J&J pushed further into the surgical robotics space with its US$3.4-billion acquisition of Auris Health Inc earlier this year. The deal gave J&J access to the privately held company's surgical robotic scope used in respiratory procedures and the detection of lung cancer.

The acquisition of Auris accelerated J&J's entry into digital surgery, kicking off a strong pipeline of launches that will take place over the next several years, J&J said on Friday.

