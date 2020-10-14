J&J to contribute up to US$5 billion to potential opioid settlement

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it will contribute up to US$1 billion more to a potential settlement of lawsuits alleging it and other companies fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, bringing the total amount it would pay to US$5 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker said the additional money represented an increase to a proposed US$4 billion settlement framework it negotiated with a group of state attorneys general that was announced in October 2019.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)