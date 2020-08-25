J.M. Smucker raises fiscal 2021 profit forecast

J.M. Smucker Co on Tuesday raised its forecast for fiscal 2021 adjusted profit, after the Jif peanut butter maker topped estimates for first-quarter sales on strong demand for its coffee, frozen sandwiches and fruit spreads.

Containers of Smuckers&apos;s Jam are displayed in a supermarket in New York
FILE PHOTO: Containers of Smuckers's Jam are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker forecast fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings to be between US$8.20 and US$8.60 per share, and net sales to be flat or grow up to 1per cent.

The Folgers coffee maker had previously projected net sales to decline 1per cent-2per cent and adjusted profit per share of US$7.90 to US$8.30 in fiscal 2021.

Net sales in the first quarter ended July 31 rose to US$1.97 billion from US$1.78 billion. Analysts on average had expected the food processor to post net sales of US$1.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

