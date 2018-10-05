J.P. Morgan to settle allegations of violating sanctions - US Treasury

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank has agreed to pay US$5.3 million to settle allegations it violated Cuban Assets Control Regulations, as well as Iranian and Weapons of Mass Destruction sanctions, 87 times, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of JP Morgan Chase Bank is seen in front of their headquarters tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

Treasury also said it had found the bank violated sanctions on narcotics and Syria, when it processed 85 transactions and maintained accounts for six sanctioned individuals.

