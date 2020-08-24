Tech rally has further to run, JP Morgan says

SINGAPORE: The enormous rally in tech stocks has further to run, according to analysts at investment bank JP Morgan, who recommend staying invested across the sector for its growth potential.

Stocks across the industry, from hardware to software, have outperformed the market by miles this year as the COVID-19 crisis accelerates reliance on the internet for commerce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In contrast to the dot-com bubble, the current rally has been supported by strong earnings delivery," JP Morgan's equity strategists said in a note on Monday (Aug 24), saying they are sticking with an "overweight" recommendation on the sector.

"In addition to resilient earnings growth, tech has healthy balance sheets and strong cash flow generation, again in contrast to the 2000 episode."

The MSCI World Information Technology index is up 27 per cent this year compared with a 1.5 per cent rise in global stocks.