JAB-controlled Keurig to buy Pepper Snapple to form beverage giant

Soda maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc and K-cup maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc have agreed to merge, creating a company with US$11 billion in annual revenue, the companies said on Monday.

Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will be paid a special cash dividend of US$103.75 per share and will own 13 percent of the combined company, which will be called Keurig Dr Pepper.

Germany's JAB Holding Company, which owns a controlling stake in Keurig, will own the remaining 87 percent of Keurig Dr Pepper.

JAB said it would make an equity investment of US$9 billion to finance the transaction.

Shares of Dr Pepper were up nearly 37 percent in premarket trade at US$131.

Goldman Sachs served as lead financial adviser to Keurig and Credit Suisse served as financial adviser to Dr Pepper Snapple for the deal.

