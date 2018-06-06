Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman profit beats, flags tariff worries

Spirit and wine company Brown-Forman Corp reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for its signature Tennessee whiskeys.

REUTERS: Brown-Forman Corp edged past Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday but warned that its outlook was clouded by potential retaliatory tariffs from top U.S. trade allies.

Earlier this month, Mexico imposed a 25 percent tariff on bourbon imports, while the European Union and Canada said they would slap duties on American goods including Jack Daniel's whiskey in retaliation to import duties on metals by the United States.

"The competitive landscape in the developed world remains intense, not to mention concerns over potential retaliatory tariffs on American spirits," the company said in a statement.

Brown-Foreman expects earnings per share of US$1.75 to US$1.85 in fiscal year 2019, with midpoint of the range coming in below the analysts' forecast of US$1.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the Jack Daniel's whiskey maker fell to US$110 million, or 23 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from US$144 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5.6 percent to US$733 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 22 cents per share on revenue of US$755.4 million in the quarter.

