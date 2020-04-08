Jack Dorsey pledges US$1 billion of his Square equity for COVID-19 relief efforts

Square Inc and Twitter Inc chief executive officer Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that he pledged US$1 billion of his equity in the payments processor toward efforts aimed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the amount, representing about 28per cent of his wealth, will be donated to a charitable fund, Start Small LLC, which would later focus its attention to girls' health and education.

