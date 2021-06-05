Jack Dorsey says Square Inc considers making hardware wallet for bitcoin

Square Inc is considering making a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the fintech company's chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, said in a tweet https://twitter.com/jack/status/1400839179513339905 on Friday.

REUTERS: Square Inc is considering making a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the fintech company's chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, said in a tweet https://twitter.com/jack/status/1400839179513339905 on Friday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Advertisement