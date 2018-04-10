Jack Ma's Ant Financial set to raise US$9 billion in funding: WSJ

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's financial technology business Ant Financial plans to raise US$9 billion in latest round of funding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The latest funding round could value Ant Financial at close to US$150 billion, making it by far the world's largest unicorn, according to the report.

Ant Financial and Alibaba were not immediately available for comment.

