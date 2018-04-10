Jack Ma's Ant Financial set to raise US$9 billion in funding: WSJ

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's financial technology business Ant Financial plans to raise US$9 billion in latest round of funding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, gestures as he speaks the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The latest funding round could value Ant Financial at close to US$150 billion, making it by far the world's largest unicorn, according to the report.

Ant Financial and Alibaba were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

