Jack Ma to remain Alibaba executive chairman, reveal succession plan next week: SCMP

BEIJING: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's co-founder Jack Ma will remain as executive chairman, and will unveil a succession strategy on Monday on his 54th birthday, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Saturday (Sep 8), citing a company spokesman.

Ma will provide transition plans over a significant period of time, the spokesman was quoted as saying, adding that the succession strategy is part of a management plan 10 years in the making.

Hong Kong-based SCMP is owned by Alibaba.

This contradicts a previous New York Times report on Friday that Ma will retire from the e-commerce company on Monday, his 54th birthday.



The New York Times quoted Ma as saying that he plans to step down from the company and referring to his departure as "the beginning of an era" rather than an end.

He also reportedly said he planned to spend his remaining years devoting his time and fortune to education.

