Jaguar Land Rover names Thierry Bolloré as CEO

Tata Motors Ltd said on Tuesday Thierry Bolloré would be the new chief executive officer of its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

BENGALURU: Tata Motors Ltd said on Tuesday Thierry Bolloré would be the new chief executive officer of its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Former Renault executive Bolloré, who replaces Ralf Speth at JLR's helm, will assume office effective Sept. 10, the company said in a stock exchange filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/abcfdf10-09bc-42f3-8b68-83933093aff2.pdf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)