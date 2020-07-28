Jaguar Land Rover names Thierry Bolloré as CEO

Business

Jaguar Land Rover names Thierry Bolloré as CEO

Tata Motors Ltd said on Tuesday Thierry Bolloré would be the new chief executive officer of its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Thierry Bollore, CEO of Renault, reacts after French carmaker Renault&apos;s 2018 annual results pr
FILE PHOTO: Thierry Bollore, Chief Executive Officer of Renault, reacts after French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bookmark

BENGALURU: Tata Motors Ltd said on Tuesday Thierry Bolloré would be the new chief executive officer of its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Former Renault executive Bolloré, who replaces Ralf Speth at JLR's helm, will assume office effective Sept. 10, the company said in a stock exchange filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/abcfdf10-09bc-42f3-8b68-83933093aff2.pdf.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark