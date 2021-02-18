Jaguar land rover to cut 2,000 non-factory jobs globally - Sky News

Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to cut 2,000 non-factory jobs, just days after it committed to its UK plants and revealed a huge investment in a zero emission future, the Sky News reported on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to cut 2,000 non-factory jobs, just days after it committed to its UK plants and revealed a huge investment in a zero emission future, the Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The company said it had begun to inform colleagues on the findings of an organisational review, which is designed to slash costs and create a more "agile" business, the report https://bit.ly/3jXIWJs added.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul)