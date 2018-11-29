Jaguar Land Rover to lay off staff temporarily at UK plant
Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is to reduce the workforce at its plant in Solihull, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move in the run-up to Christmas, it said on Thursday.
"The external environment remains challenging and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success," it added in a statement.
It said it would make changes to the production schedule at the Solihull plant. About 500 of the factory's 1,600-strong workforce could be affected at any one time through a two-week period.
