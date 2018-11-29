Jaguar Land Rover to lay off staff temporarily at UK plant

Business

Jaguar Land Rover to lay off staff temporarily at UK plant

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is to reduce the workforce at its plant in Solihull, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move in the run-up to Christmas, it said on Thursday.

Worker George Baker looks at a build card for a vehicle destined for China at the Jaguar Land Rover
Worker George Baker looks at a build card for a vehicle destined for China at the Jaguar Land Rover facility in Solihull, Britain, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Bookmark

LONDON: Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is to reduce the workforce at its plant in Solihull, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move in the run-up to Christmas, it said on Thursday.

"The external environment remains challenging and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success," it added in a statement.

It said it would make changes to the production schedule at the Solihull plant. About 500 of the factory's 1,600-strong workforce could be affected at any one time through a two-week period.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark