Jaguar Land Rover to run out of Chinese parts for UK production after two weeks: CEO

Business

Jaguar Land Rover to run out of Chinese parts for UK production after two weeks: CEO

Jaguar Land Rover has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks but not beyond that at the moment, Chief Executive Ralf Speth said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern E
FILE PHOTO: Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England, September 12 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Bookmark

WARWICK, England: Jaguar Land Rover has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks but not beyond that at the moment, Chief Executive Ralf Speth said on Tuesday.

The head of Britain's biggest carmaker also told reporters that sales were not currently happening in China.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark