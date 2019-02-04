Janus Henderson says bond manager Bill Gross to retire

Janus Henderson said on Monday veteran bond manager Bill Gross, who joined the firm in late 2014, will retire and has decided to focus on managing his personal assets and charitable foundation.

FILE PHOTO - Bill Gross, Portfolio Manager, Janus Capital Group, listens during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gross will leave the asset manager on March 1.

(Reporting By Dan Burns and Richard Leong)

Source: Reuters

