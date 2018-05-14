Japan Airlines says to set up low-cost carrier

Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) said on Monday it would set up a low-cost carrier offering medium to long-haul flights.

The new airline will be based at Narita International Airport and will offer flights to Asia, Europe and the Americas, JAL said in a statement.

Budget flights have been slow to take off in Japan, which is dominated by full-service carriers JAL and ANA Holdings Inc and has a sophisticated high-speed rail network, but with growing numbers of Asia travelers taking to the air the two Japanese airlines are looking to expand their low-cost offerings.

