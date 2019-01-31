Japan Airlines upgrades annual earnings forecast

TOKYO: Japan Airlines said on Thursday (Jan 31) it had upgraded its earnings forecast for the fiscal year to March because of lower fuel costs and tax-related profit gains.

The Japanese carrier revised its net profit forecast for the year to ¥138 billion (US$1.3 billion), an increase on its earlier estimate of ¥110 billion.

Operating profit for the period was projected at ¥175 billion, compared with ¥167 billion forecast earlier, JAL said.

The upward revisions were mainly due to "changes in fuel price assumptions" and extra profit gains after tax accounting, the company said.

For the nine months to December, net profit fell 6.6 per cent to ¥106.6 billion but operating profit edged up 0.2 per cent to ¥145.5 billion, it said.

Sales grew 8.1 per cent to ¥1.13 trillion.

On Tuesday, rival All Nippon Airways said its net profit dropped 30.2 per cent for the nine months to December but left its annual forecasts unchanged.

The fall was due partly to comparison effects as the previous year saw special income related to making low-cost carrier Peach Aviation its subsidiary.

ANA also announced plans to order a total of 48 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for deliveries from 2021 through 2025.