Japan April core machinery orders rise 0.6per cent month/month

TOKYO: Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.6per cent in April from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a 2.7per cent rise seen in a Reuters poll of economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 6.5per cent in April, versus a 8.0per cent advance expected by economists, the data showed.

To view the full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink)