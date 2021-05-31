Japan April factory output rises 2.5per cent month/month - govt
TOKYO: Japan's factory output rose 2.5per cent in April, government data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1per cent increase.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.7per cent in May and rise 5.0per cent in June, the data showed.
For the full tables on METI's website: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html
