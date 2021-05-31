Japan April factory output rises 2.5per cent month/month - govt

Japan's factory output rose 2.5per cent in April, government data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1per cent increase.

TOKYO: Japan's factory output rose 2.5per cent in April, government data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1per cent increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.7per cent in May and rise 5.0per cent in June, the data showed.

