Japan April factory output rises 2.5per cent month/month - govt

Japan's factory output rose 2.5per cent in April, government data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1per cent increase.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during the sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO: Japan's factory output rose 2.5per cent in April, government data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1per cent increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.7per cent in May and rise 5.0per cent in June, the data showed.

